Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India Logs 31,923 New Covid-19 Infections, Active Cases Lowest In 187 Days

282 fresh fatalities have been reported. The active cases are just 0.9% of the total infections - lowest since March 2020 while the recovery is at 97.77%

India Logs 31,923 New Covid-19 Infections, Active Cases Lowest In 187 Days
Representational Image | File Photo

Trending

India Logs 31,923 New Covid-19 Infections, Active Cases Lowest In 187 Days
outlookindia.com
2021-09-23T10:51:03+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 10:51 am

India added 31,923 new coronavirus infections which took the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,35,63,421. Active cases declined to 3,01,640, the lowest in 187 days, Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday said.

The death toll climbed to 4,46,050 with 282 new fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.9% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77%, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

Related Stories

US Approves Booster Dose Of Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine For Special Groups

Covid-19 cases have been ranging between 35-25k for the past 10 days. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India COVID-19 Vaccine Pandemic National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

West Bengal Man Arrested For Spreading Communal Hate On WhatsApp Ahead Of Bhawanipur By-polls

West Bengal Man Arrested For Spreading Communal Hate On WhatsApp Ahead Of Bhawanipur By-polls

Indian Fishermen Attacked By Sri Lankan Navy Near Tamil Nadu Coast: Officials

Jadavpur University To Vaccinate Students With Covid-19 Vaccines For Free

Bombay HC To Hear Anil Deshmukh’s Plea In Money Laundering Case Next Week

SC To Announce Its Decision On Pegasus Snooping Row Next Week

Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Hearing In Delhi Riots Case Adjourned Till October 9

India, Japan Can’t Be Part Of AUKUS: US

Pestered Over Breastfeeding, Mother ‘Kills’ Her Baby In Chhattisgarh

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

More from India

5 Dead After Car Rams Into Parked Truck In Gujarat

5 Dead After Car Rams Into Parked Truck In Gujarat

UP Police Makes Third Arrest In Seer Narendra Giri's Death Case

UP Police Makes Third Arrest In Seer Narendra Giri's Death Case

Covishield Certificate Recognition: UK Says, Working On 'Phased Approach' With India

Covishield Certificate Recognition: UK Says, Working On 'Phased Approach' With India

Ease International Travel By Mutual Recognition Of Vaccine Certificates: PM Modi

Ease International Travel By Mutual Recognition Of Vaccine Certificates: PM Modi

Read More from Outlook

No 'JAIAUKUS'? US Won't Add India, Japan To New Australia-UK Security Alliance

No 'JAIAUKUS'? US Won't Add India, Japan To New Australia-UK Security Alliance

Outlook Web Desk / The trilateral security alliance—AUKUS among Australia, UK and US is seen as an effort to counter China in the Indo-Pacific.

SC To Announce Its Decision On Pegasus Snooping Row Next Week

SC To Announce Its Decision On Pegasus Snooping Row Next Week

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court said the decision on the pleas into the Pegasus snooping row will be announced next week.

Iyer Respects DC's Decision To Retain Pant As Captain In IPL 2021

Iyer Respects DC's Decision To Retain Pant As Captain In IPL 2021

PTI / The 26-year-old returned to action post-injury layoff with a blistering unbeaten 47 in Delhi Capitals' eight-wicket win over SRH in Dubai.

Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Hearing In Delhi Riots Case Adjourned Till October 9

Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Hearing In Delhi Riots Case Adjourned Till October 9

Outlook Web Desk / A Delhi court on Thursday adjourned to October 9 the hearing on the bail plea of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Advertisement