India Logs 31,923 New Covid-19 Infections, Active Cases Lowest In 187 Days

India added 31,923 new coronavirus infections which took the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,35,63,421. Active cases declined to 3,01,640, the lowest in 187 days, Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday said.

The death toll climbed to 4,46,050 with 282 new fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.9% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77%, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

Covid-19 cases have been ranging between 35-25k for the past 10 days.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

