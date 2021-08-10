August 10, 2021
India Logs 28,204 New Covid-19 Cases, Lowest Daily Count In Last 147 Days

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.45 per cent, which is the highest ever recovery rate achieved, the health ministry said.

Outlook Web Desk 10 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:53 am
Representational Image
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-08-10T10:53:00+05:30

India registered 28,204 new coronavirus infections, the lowest count in last 147 days which took the total tally of cases to 3,19,98,158. The active cases plummeted to 3,88,508, the lowest in 139 days,  according to the Union Health Ministry's 8AM data updated on Tuesday, 

According to the ministry's data, national COVID-19 recovery rate has gone up to 97.45 per cent, which is the highest ever recovery rate achieved.

The death toll has climbed to 4,28,682 with 373 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said. 

A decrease of 13,680 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 
70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 
90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

(With PTI Inputs)

