India Is Logging Covid 19 Cases At A Steady Pace

India is seeing a static trend of Covid 19 cases daily. For the past 10 days, the number of cases reported daily has fluctuated between 43 thousand and 25 thousand. On ,222 fresh cases were reported which then increased to 43,263 within two days.

What experts feared as the beginning trends of the third wave then started declining. From 43 thousand cases on 8th September, the number of cases started falling back down. The cases steeped down to 25,404 over the period of five days but then again saw a sharp spike of 5 thousand cases within two days. As of , the active cases stand at 3,42,923 and the recovery rate at 97.64% while 30,570 new cases have been reported.

At the peak of the second wave, cases as high as 4,14,188 new ones, were being recorded daily. At that time, only 2.2% of the population was fully vaccinated and around 10% jabbed with the first dose. However, around 41% of the people have received their first dose now and 13.3% have been fully vaccinated. Most of the experts believe that the third wave is set to hit India in the month of October and have expressed concerns about India's preparedness for it.