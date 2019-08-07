Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal condoled the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday, saying the country had lost a great leader.

Swaraj passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Tuesday night. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran, who suffered a cardiac arrest, was 67.

"India has lost a great leader. Sushma ji was a very warm and remarkable person. May her soul rest in peace," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said the nation had lost a patriot and a leader who inspired countless people.

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Swaraj's contribution to Indian politics would remain immortal.

"The news of passing away of Sushma Swaraj is extremely sad. Her contribution to Indian politics would remain immortal. May her soul rest in peace," he said in a tweet.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said Swaraj was one of the most honourable politicians in the country.

"In the sudden demise of #SushmaSwaraj our nation has lost a patriot and leader who inspired countless people," the AAP said in a tweet.

(PTI)