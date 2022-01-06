Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
India Dismisses China ‘Antics’ Of Renaming 15 Locations In Arunachal Pradesh

India said China should instead focus on resolving friction points in eastern Ladakh. India also took note of letter written by Chinese embassy to the country’s MPs.

India Dismisses China 'Antics' Of Renaming 15 Locations In Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Line of Actual Control.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 06 Jan 2022 6:28 pm

India on Thursday dismissed China assertions as “antics” of renaming 15 locations in northeast’s Arunachal Pradesh.

The Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) on renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh said: ‘We hope China, instead of such antics, will work to resolve friction points in eastern Ladakh’.

Meanwhile, MEA also reacted on Chinese embassy letter to MPs, saying: “Chinese side should note India is a vibrant democracy and MPs undertake activities as per their views, beliefs: MEA on embassy letter to MPs”

“Substance, tone and tenor of letter inappropriate,” MEA said on Chinese embassy writing letter to MPs over participation at an event.

“We expect Chinese side to refrain from hyping normal activities by MPs,” MEA added on embassy letter to MPs over Tibetan Parliament-in-exile event.
(This is a developing story. Details will be updated.)

Tags

National India China Ladakh Arunachal Pradesh New Delhi
