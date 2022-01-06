India Dismisses China ‘Antics’ Of Renaming 15 Locations In Arunachal Pradesh

India on Thursday dismissed China assertions as “antics” of renaming 15 locations in northeast’s Arunachal Pradesh.
The Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) on renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh said: ‘We hope China, instead of such antics, will work to resolve friction points in eastern Ladakh’.
Meanwhile, MEA also reacted on Chinese embassy letter to MPs, saying: “Chinese side should note India is a vibrant democracy and MPs undertake activities as per their views, beliefs: MEA on embassy letter to MPs”
“Substance, tone and tenor of letter inappropriate,” MEA said on Chinese embassy writing letter to MPs over participation at an event.