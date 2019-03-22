﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  India Boycotts Pakistan Day Event Over Invitation To Kashmiri Separatists

India Boycotts Pakistan Day Event Over Invitation To Kashmiri Separatists

Indian government officials will stay away from the reception scheduled on the eve of Pakistan National Day, which is celebrated on March 23, the official said.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 March 2019
India Boycotts Pakistan Day Event Over Invitation To Kashmiri Separatists
Representational Image
India Boycotts Pakistan Day Event Over Invitation To Kashmiri Separatists
outlookindia.com
2019-03-22T11:49:39+0530

India on Friday decided to boycott the Pakistan National Day event to be held at its high commission in New Delhi as Kashmiri separatist leaders were also invited, an official said.

Over the past few years, India's representation at the annual event has been at the level of a union minister.

This year, Indian government officials will stay away from the reception scheduled on the eve of Pakistan National Day, which is celebrated on March 23, the official said.

"The government of India has decided not to send any official representative to the Pakistan National Day event at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi," the official said.

The decision has been taken because Pakistan has decided to invite separatist Hurriyat leaders from Jammu and Kashmir to the event, the official added.

The decision comes in the wake of heightened tension between the two nuclear-armed neighbours after the Pulwama terror attack and subsequent air strike by India on a training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26.

Pakistan retaliated the next day by unsuccessfully attempting to target Indian military installations. The JeM claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.

India has been mounting a diplomatic offensive on Pakistan since the Pulwama attack to corner the country internationally on the issue of terrorism.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Indo-Pak Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Jammu and kashmir National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : After Two Crashes, Boeing Rolls Out Safety Feature Earlier Sold As Optional
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters