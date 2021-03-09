Independent India’s First Voter, Shyam Saran Negi, Takes Covid-19 Vaccine At 103

He never failed in his duty to vote in every election --- from panchayat to Lok Sabha.

So, why would he not go for a vaccine shot to fight coronavirus?

Shyam Saran Negi, 103, officially acknowledged as Independent India’s first voter – now also one of the oldest voters, took his first dose of the Covid vaccine on Tuesday at Kalpa, his hometown in Kinnaur district.

Senior district officials who were at the vaccination centre, set up at the local primary health centre, said Negi looked cheerful and said he did not feel any problem.

“I am absolutely fine and healthy. No problem,” he added.

He also appealed to the people of the state and Kinnaur to receive the vaccine when their turns came. The vaccine is safe and the only way to fight coronavirus, he said.

Dr Kaviraj, who is supervising the vaccination drive, said “We took full care to ensure that Negi did not face any inconvenience or medical complications. We did his health check-up and also monitored his health for some time after the vaccination before he was sent home.”

A retired school teacher, Negi was born on July 1,1917. He went to vote for Independent India in the first election held in 1951.

Although polling for that first general election was held in February 1952, Kinnaur and some other parts of Himachal Pradesh went to the polls five months early due to winter snowfall, which earlier used to cut off these areas for months.

Negi cast the first vote on October 25, 1951 at Kalpa, now a popular tourist destination.

In 2010, the then Chief Election Commission of India Navin Chawla visited Negi's village to honour him as part of the Election Commission's diamond jubilee celebrations.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine