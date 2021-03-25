In Video, Man Thrashed, Forced To Raise 'Pakistan Murdabad’ Slogan In Delhi

In a horrific video doing the rounds on social media, a man in Delhi’s Khajuri Khas was seen mercilessly thrashing another person as he forced him to chant “Hindustan Zindabad” and “Pakistan Murdabad” slogans.

The case was registered under charges of theft and assault, the police said.

The video shared widely on social media purportedly shows the accused beating up the victim, telling him to say "Hindustan Zindabaad" and "Pakistan Murdabad".

"The accused has been identified as Ajay Goswami, a resident of Old Garhi Mendu village, and a case is being registered against him in Khajuri Khas police station under relevant sections of the law," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

A video of Khajoori Khas incident is in circulation on social media. Cognizance of the incident has been taken and a criminal case has been registered. The accused has been arrested and investigation of the case is in progress.@CPDelhi @cp_delhi — DCP North East Delhi (@DCPNEastDelhi) March 24, 2021

The accused will be arrested soon, the police said, adding that they have identified the person making the video, and legal action will be taken against him as well.

The victim has a criminal background and was involved in murder and robbery cases, they said.

Goswami is involved in the northeast Delhi riots cases, the police said, adding the incident has no connection with the riots cases and it is one of theft and physical assault.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine