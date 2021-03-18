In Pics: India Gets Its First Legal Sex Toy Store in Goa

Amid the elusiveness around sex and sex education in India, the country now has its first legal sex toy and wellness products store ‘Kama Gizmos’ in Goa.

According to reports, visits to porn websites witnessed a 95 per cent rise in India during the first phase of the lockdown. Not only that, the sale of sex toys in India saw a 65 per cent rise post lockdown phase.

Despite the rising demand, only a handful of the digital store and shady shops sell sex toys and wellness products. However, that is going to change now because of this shop in Goa that is breaking all taboos – India’s first legal sex toy shop cum wellness products store.

Launched last month, Kama Gizmos has become India’s first official brick-and-mortar sex shop, Vice.com reported. Located along the Calangute stretch, the shop sells a wide variety of sex toys, unique condoms, sprays, gels, vibrators and pumps to harnesses, packers and more. And it doesn’t look like some dimly-lit kinky dungeon but is well-lit and looks more like a medical store.

According to Vice Media representatives, some of the store’s bestsellers include BDSM sets, marshmallow-flavoured, glow-in-the-dark and vegan condoms, cock rings, vibrators and role play costumes.

Talking about the design, Nirav Mehta, the co-founder of the shop told Vice, “We have purposely not made it flashy or like a dark underground dungeon, which is how most shops like this abroad are. We have modelled it like a medical store, while all our certificates are on the wall. We do this to avoid any political backlash.”

“This law is in the grey space, but essentially, you can sell any [sex] product as long as it is not obscene. We purposely chose toys and products with packaging that did not have nudity or show women in a demeaning manner, so it does not violate any obscenity laws,” he added.

