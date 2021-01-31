To Explain Consent, UP Police Uses Clips From Movies 'Darr' And 'Pink' On Twitter

Social Media is often regarded as a significant and effective means to connect with the Millenials of the country and spread awareness on topics like cybercrime, traffic rules, online bullying, and many such related topics. Realising the popular presence social media enjoys in present times, law enforcement organisations are now using the medium to shed light on important topics.

Very recently, UP Police tweeted clips of popular Bollywood movies to share a message on consent.

To underline the importance of consent, the social media team of UP Police used clips from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Pink' and Juhi Chawla and Shahrukh Khan's 'Darr' and shared an important message on its Twitter handle.

Watch the video -

The caption of the tweet read - “What does Kiran’s no mean?”. The Tweet is garnering good reactions from netizens and is being circulated widely on Twitter.

The clip has been viewed over two lakh times and is receiving positive reactions. Let us look at some of these reactions -

No means no... nothing else pic.twitter.com/CkSjIpQpeL — Pallavi Tyagi (@pallavityagi27) January 28, 2021

