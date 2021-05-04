In Grim Milestone, India’s Covid-19 Case Tally Crosses 2-Crore Mark

With an addition of 3.57 lakh new Covid-19 infections, India’s caseload crossed the two crore mark on Tuesday. Further, with 3,449 fresh fatalities, the national covid death toll rose to 2,22,408, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the country’s active cases surged to 34,47,133 during the last 24 hours. The active cases comprise 17 per cent of the total infections.

Registering a steady increase on Monday, the country logged 3,57,229 new infections causing the total tally of Covid-19 cases to rise to 2,02,82,833.

The national recovery rate stood at 81.91 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 66,13,292, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,33,10,779 samples have been tested up to May 3 with 16,63,742 samples being tested on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)

