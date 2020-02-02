In A First, Tricolour Hoisted, Preamble Read At Mumbai's Mahim Dargah

The tricolour was hoisted and the Preamble to the Constitution was read for the first time on Saturday ahead of the 607th Urs of Hazrat Makhdoom Ali Mahinmi at the renowned Mahim Dargah in Mumbai, trustees said.
They said the historic move was to connect communities and to show solidarity to the nation, and ensure harmony and peace among all sections of society.
The flag of the saint was also hoisted on the occasion, trustees added.
Today at MAKHDOOM SHAH BABA DARGAH (MAHIM)the INDIAN Tricolour was unfurled— Ø¹ÛÂØ³ÙÂ ÙÂØ±Ø§Ø² ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@EsafFaraz) February 1, 2020
Further for the first time in history, the *Preamble of India was recited in a religious place like Mahim dargah* @IndiasMuslims @_IndianMuslims pic.twitter.com/H1yEgUidLV
