In A First, Tricolour Hoisted, Preamble Read At Mumbai's Mahim Dargah

The trustees of the dargah said the historic move was to connect communities and to show solidarity to the nation, and ensure harmony and peace among all sections of society.

PTI 02 February 2020
The tricolour was hoisted and the Preamble to the Constitution was read for the first time on Saturday ahead of the 607th Urs of Hazrat Makhdoom Ali Mahinmi at the renowned Mahim Dargah in Mumbai, trustees said.

They said the historic move was to connect communities and to show solidarity to the nation, and ensure harmony and peace among all sections of society.

The flag of the saint was also hoisted on the occasion, trustees added. 

