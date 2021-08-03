Prime Minister Modi To Chair An Open Debate At UN Security Council On August 9

August 03, 2021
The debate’s theme is ‘Maintenance of international peace and security: Maritime security’ and it will be held on August 9

Outlook Web Bureau 03 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:46 am
The UNSC debate, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will focus on maritime security
PTI
In a first for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over an open debate on maritime security at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on August 9. The debate’s theme is ‘Maintenance of international peace and security: Maritime security’.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to Twitter to make the announcement late on Monday.

"PM @narendramodi will Chair Open Debate on 'Maintenance of international peace and security: Maritime security' in virtual mode @UN #SecurityCouncil on 9th August," Bagchi tweeted, adding that this will be the first time an Indian Prime Minister will preside over an open UNSC debate.

The development comes in the backdrop of India taking over the UNSC presidency for August. India is currently serving its seventh term on the Council as a non-permanent member. It began its two-year tenure on January 1.

India has previously been a member of the UN Security Council in 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, and 1991-92.

Following its election to the global body, India said that it will promote responsible and inclusive solutions to international peace and security and would pitch for a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.

(With PTI inputs)

