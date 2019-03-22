Imran Khan Tweets PM Modi's Greetings On Pak National Day As India Boycotts Event At High Commission

﻿
The Congress on Friday asked the prime minister's office (PMO) to confirm if Narendra Modi has exchanged greetings with his Pakistani counterpart on the eve of their National Day after India boycotted a function at the Pakistan High Commission here.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 March 2019
PTI File Photo
2019-03-22T23:40:42+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan on his country's national day, the Pakistan premier  claimed in a tweet.  Modi's greetings came at a time when the Centre boycotted the Pakistan National Day celebrations at its High Commission in New Delhi

"Received message from PM Modi: 'I extend my greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan on the National Day of Pakistan.

"It is time that people of sub-continent work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive and prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence," Khan quoted Modi as saying.

 


The Congress on Friday asked the prime minister's office (PMO) to confirm if Narendra Modi has exchanged greetings with his Pakistani counterpart  on the eve of their National Day after India boycotted a function at the Pakistan High Commission here.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi asked whether Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's claims that Modi extended his greetings to him on Pakistan's National Day was correct.

"I would hope the @PMOIndia clarifies that what Imran Khan has tweeted is the correct version of greetings exchanged or whether if they have been exchanged at all, especially after the function was boycotted in India by the govt. The nation would want to know...," she said on Twitter.

 

India, earlier in the evening, boycotted a reception at the Pakistan High Commission here to mark Pakistan's National Day, objecting to invites extended to several separatist leaders from Jammu and Kashmir for the event.

The External Affairs Ministry said no Indian representative will attend similar events in Islamabad as well. Over the years, India's representation at the annual event has been at the level of a Union minister.

"India has decided not to send any representative to attend the Pakistan National Day celebrations today. This decision was taken after the Pakistan High Commission decided to invite representatives of the Hurriyat Conference to the reception," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar earlier said.

India-Pakistan relations have sunk to a low following the February 14 fidayeen attack on a CRPF patrol by a Jaish-e-Mohammad operative, killing 40 paramilitary pesonnel. India retaliated with an airstrike on a Jaish training camp in Balakot on February 26. Pakistan retaliated with aerial incursions inside Jammu sector.  India has blamed Pakistan for harbouring terrorists on its soil who attack India.

(With agency inputs)

