Implement UP Style Population Bill In J&K For Progress, Says BJP

Strongly advocating for the imposition of the population control law in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP on Wednesday said that Jammu & Kashmir should take a cue from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s proposed population policy to ensure population control.

“We are impressed with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath’s proposed new population policy 2021-30 which he unveiled on Sunday,” said Yudhvir Sethi, vice president of the BJP in J&K. “J&K should go for a similar policy to ensure population control, which is prerequisite for ultimate growth and progress of any region,” Sethi added.

The BJP leader said such a policy if implemented in J&K will change the course of life of people and make J&K a better place to live. He said the government should do whatever is required to implement a similar policy in J&K.

Sethi said people should extend their contribution towards the country by going for family planning as this is a significant measure to ensure development.

The UP Chief Minister on Sunday unveiled the Uttar Pradesh Population Policy 2021-2030. The policy aims to bring down the gross fertility rate among women. As per the policy, efforts will be made to increase the accessibility of contraceptive measures under the family planning program.

Sethi said it is necessary to control and stabilize the population to promote sustainable development with more equitable distribution. “Therefore, it is in the interest of people of J&K that a similar initiative should soon be taken to ensure all-round development without draining of resources on account of excess population,” Sethi said.

“According to the proposal of the new population policy in UP, parents who limit their family to only two children and are in government service and undergoing voluntary sterilization will be given facilities like two additional increments, promotion, an exemption in government housing schemes, increasing employer contribution in PF”, Sethi said.

