India And I Waiting To Welcome You: PM Modi Tells Investors At Bloomberg Global Business Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India had added $1 billion to its economy over the past year, and its target is to become a $5-trillion economy next. "To achieve this big target, we have capability, courage as well as the conditions," he said.

Delivering the keynote address at Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, Modi said India will continue to bring tax reforms in the times to come.

The prime minister also said if the investors were looking at investing in real estate business, India was the destination for them, adding the country was investing heavily in developing infrastructure.

Addressing the investors, Modi said: "Friends, your desires and our dreams match perfectly. Your technology and our talent can change the world. Your scale and our skills can speed up global economic growth."

"Your prudent method and our pragmatic mind can write new stories in management; your rational ways and our human values can show the path which the world is looking for. And if there is any gap anywhere, I will personally act as a bridge," Modi said.

"In the coming years, we are going to spend around 1.3 Trillion dollars on modern infrastructure in India," Modi said.

He added that "democracy, political stability, predictable policy, and independent judiciary" were the important factors guaranteeing investment.

In an after-address interaction, the prime minister once again implored the investors to come to India, adding it was the destination they should look forward to. To rousing applause, he added that the country and he, personally, were waiting to welcome the new investors.