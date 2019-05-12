If PM Modi not out of MCC purview take action against him, Yechury urges EC

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday urged the Election Commission (EC) to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for repeatedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC), the latest one being giving details of a sensitive military operation of Balakot air strikes during a TV interview.

In his letter to the poll panel, Yechury pointed out that Prime Minister Modi in an interview aired on News Nation channel on the eve of polling for

the sixth phase, made an “outrageous claim”. And “gave out operational details of a sensitive military mission”.

“He (Modi) said that he approved the cross-border mission of the Indian Air Force despite bad weather and against professional expert advice, because the clouds would hide Indian fighter jets from Pakistani radars. Modi said that he used his ‘raw wisdom’ to dispel the doubts of defence experts who planned the mission,” the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader said.

“In this interview wherein Mr. Modi gave out operational details of a

sensitive military mission, with a purpose to influence the voters

during the silent period of the campaign needs to be recorded and

acted upon by the Commission,” he added.

“However, the Commission’s recent decisions on BJP leader and outgoing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi for such violations are widely perceived as though he is being treated to be outside the purview of the Model Code of Conduct and guidelines,” Yechury further said.

He said that the EC’s perceived long rope to Modi has been “noted by myriad cartoonists, newspaper editorials and commentators”.

“I hope that the Election Commission will now prove them wrong and initiate prompt and suitable action against Mr. Narendra Modi,” he said.