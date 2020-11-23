If It’s A Lockdown, It Must Be Chinese

November 23, 2020
Corona
As the Maharashtra government mulls another lockdown due to the spike in Covid cases, this tiny Mumbai eatery says it all

Dinesh Parab 23 November 2020
Following the relentless surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state post-Diwali, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday hinted at another possible lockdown in the coming days to check the pandemic’s spread.

"There were huge crowds during the Diwali period. Even during Ganesh Chaturthi, we saw crowds. We are speaking to relevant departments, and we'll review the situation for next 8-10 days before taking a decision, "Pawar told journalists in Pune, stressing that "however, no decision has been taken so far."

When the first Covid-induced lockdown was imposed in late March, Salman, 37, decided to open Lockdown Chinese, a tiny eatery on Mira Road along the Western Express Highway in Mumbai. Asked why he chose that particular name, Salman, who pays Rs 15,000 per month as rent for the place, replied, ”Because it draws the attention of people.”

What if another lockdown was imposed? “It will be troublesome, but I’m willing to deliver food parcels to people living nearby,” he says cheerfully.  

 

According to the state health department, over 50 infected patients died on Sunday, taking the toll to 46,623, while the 5,753 coronavirus positive cases registered during the day took the overall infection count to a staggering 17,80,208.

 

 

