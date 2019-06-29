﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  IAF Praises Pilot Of Jaguar Aircraft For Averting Tragedy In Ambala

IAF Praises Pilot Of Jaguar Aircraft For Averting Tragedy In Ambala

Immediately after the takeoff, the Jaguar aircraft encountered a flock of birds. The bird hit resulted in the failure of one of its engines.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 June 2019
IAF Praises Pilot Of Jaguar Aircraft For Averting Tragedy In Ambala
Representative Image-File
IAF Praises Pilot Of Jaguar Aircraft For Averting Tragedy In Ambala
outlookindia.com
2019-06-29T11:18:58+0530

The Indian Air Force (IAF) hailed the pilot of a Jaguar aircraft that had a narrow escape in Ambala on Thursday for his prompt action that not only saved the fighter jet but also the lives of people.

The aircraft, with two additional fuel drop tanks and Carrier Bomb Light Stores (CBLS) pods, took off from the Air Force Station, Ambala for a training mission on Thursday.

Immediately after the takeoff, it encountered a flock of birds. The bird hit resulted in the failure of one of its engines.

"Despite one of the most serious emergencies staring in his face, the young pilot assessed the situation in a matter of seconds, jettisoned the two additional fuel drop tanks as well as the CBLS pods and went on to safely land the aircraft. His actions bear testimony to the highest professional standards of the IAF, resulting from extensive operational training," the IAF said.

The professionalism and quick thinking of the pilot not only saved a war-waging asset but also the lives of the many civilians residing in the area adjoining the airfield, it added.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Ambala Indian Air Force Jaguar aircraft National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cricket World Cup: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya Reveal India's Away Jersey For England Clash
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters