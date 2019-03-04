IAF Aircraft Shoots Down Pakistani Drone On Rajasthan Border

﻿
Earlier in the day, IAF chief B.S. Dhanoa had claimed that the operations were still going on as he refused to go into details about the aerial engagement between the two forces.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 March 2019
File Photo -Indian Air Force fighter aircraft Sukhoi shot down a Pakistani UAV or drone on Monday near the international border in Rajasthan
AP Photo
2019-03-04T21:45:18+0530
A Sukhoi-30 combat aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Monday shot down a Pakistani Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) or drone opposite the Bikaner-Nal sector on the International Border in Rajasthan using its air-to-air missile, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, IAF chief B.S. Dhanoa had claimed that the operations were still going on as he refused to go into details about the aerial engagement between the two forces.

The Su-30 aircraft was scrambled after the Pakistani drone was detected entering the Indian air space to survey the Indian Defence positions in the desert sector, ANI reported quoting sources. The ground radars stationed there had seen the drone on the radar first, it said.

The forces continued to be on a high state of alert and that the air defence systems are manned to deal with any eventuality.

Meanwhile, anxiety and speculation were rife across the border in Pakistan where social media went into overdrive after some "shells" reportedly fell in Fort Abbas near Bahawalpur.

It was later clarified that these were extra fuel tanks dropped by PAF fighters on patrol. Fort Abbas is located close to the Rajasthan border.

After the Feb 14 Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting what it said was a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26. The next day, Pakistan retaliated with a large air formation, comprising 24 fighter jets, including F-16s. 

During the dogfight between Indian and Pakistani jets, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman of IAF was captured by Pakistan after his jet took a hit and crashed in PoK. He was released and handed over to India on Friday. 

The developments have escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours prompting calls for restraint from leaders all over the world

(with agency inputs)

Advertisement

