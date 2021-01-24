Shocking! Woman In Kerala Charged For Sexually Abusing Her Minor Son

A 35-year-old woman in Kerala who has been charged with sexually abusing her minor son said that she was innocent and is being framed by her estranged husband and his second wife.

"The truth should come out. My son was threatened by his father to give the statements against me. The case is fabricated", said the accused while appearing before the media.

The woman, who was held under the Protection of Child From Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, was earlier granted bail by a Kerala court. However, while granting bail, the court observed that the gravity of offences alleged against the woman was serious and quite unheard of.

Keeping that in mind, the court asked the state police chief to constitute a special team to investigate the matter, preferably with a woman IPS officer.

The woman from nearby Kadakkavoor was arrested on December 28 on charges of sexually abusing her son since the age of 10 till he shifted to Sharjah with his father in

December 2019.

The case was registered based on a report filed by the Child Welfare Committee officials who had conducted counselling of the child.

The woman alleged that the POCSO case was filed by her husband in retaliation for the case she had moved before a family court seeking custody of her four children and alimony.

"I am innocent. The truth should come out. My son will never make such a complaint", she said.

She said she was not aware of the details of the case and came to know about it only at the police station. "I cried and told the police that this was not true", she said.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine