I Am Covid-19 Positive: IndiGo Passenger Announces Minutes Before Take-Off

Onboard an IndiGo flight, a passenger flying from Delhi to Pune announced that he is Covid-19 positive minutes before the scheduled take-off, making the pilot return to the parking bay for the safety of other passengers.

The IndiGo flight 6E-286 was supposed to take-off for Pune when the man told the cabin crew that he has been tested positive for the virus and showed them his reports as proof. The pilot of the Airbus A320 Neo then radioed the ground controllers and conveyed to them the situation, eventually deciding to return.

The passengers on 6 to 8 rows of seats should get down first and wait in a coach for containment, announced the pilot as the passenger who tested positive for the virus sat exactly there. The seats, therefore, had to be disinfected with their covers changed before the flight could be made ready to take off.

As the passengers waited for the flight to take off again, they were given PPE gowns to wear for the entire duration of the flight. The passengers also appreciated the efforts and hospitality of the airline as the cabin crew provided them with beverages and water to drink and the Covid-19 positive passenger was sent to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital's Covid facility through an ambulance.

