June 08, 2021
Hyatt Regency Mumbai Suspends Operations Due To Lack Of Fund

The property will remain closed till further notice.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 June 2021, Last Updated at 7:14 am
Hyatt Regency Mumbai Suspends Operations Due To Lack Of Fund
Hyatt Regency Hotel in Mumbai, owned by Global hospitality firm Hyatt Hotels Corporation, has suspended its operations due to lack of fund.

The property will remain closed till further notice, said Sunjae Sharma, Vice President and Country Head - India, Hyatt said.

"As a result of no funds forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd, the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, to sustain the operations of the hotel, a decision has been taken to temporarily suspend all operations for Hyatt Regency Mumbai," SSharma said.

Sharma, however, did not provide any details on since when funds have not been forthcoming.

 "Future reservations through Hyatt booking channels will remain temporarily unavailable," Sharma said.

 At Hyatt, "our guests and colleagues are a top priority, and we are working closely with the hotel's owner to resolve this situation," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

