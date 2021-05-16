May 16, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Husband, In-Laws Arrested For Murdering Woman For Dowry

Husband, In-Laws Arrested For Murdering Woman For Dowry

Police said family members of Hansika alleged that after one year of her marriage, her in-laws started demanding dowry and used to beat her up.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 May 2021, Last Updated at 10:07 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Husband, In-Laws Arrested For Murdering Woman For Dowry
Representational image.
Husband, In-Laws Arrested For Murdering Woman For Dowry
outlookindia.com
2021-05-16T10:07:56+05:30

The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday arrested the husband and in-laws of a 23-year-old woman for allegedly killing her, an official said.

Circle Officer Ashok Kumar Singh said Hansika (23), daughter of Akhilesh Kumar Shukla, a resident of Lucknow, had married to Shivam Dubey three years ago.   

Singh said family members of Hansika alleged that after one year of her marriage, her in-laws started demanding dowry and used to beat her up. 

On Friday, her in-laws informed that she has committed suicide. 

On Saturday, a case of murder for dowry was lodged on the complaints of Hansika's family, who alleged that she was strangled to death. 

The circle officer said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. 

He said a case has been registered against Shivam Dubey, his brother Neelesh, uncle Vinod and grandfather Siyaram Dubey.

Shivam and Siyaram Dubey have been detained and are being interrogated, police said.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

How The Pandemic Is Taking A Toll On Your Child’s Mental Health

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Dowry Murder Uttar Pradesh Police National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos