Husband, In-Laws Arrested For Murdering Woman For Dowry

The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday arrested the husband and in-laws of a 23-year-old woman for allegedly killing her, an official said.

Circle Officer Ashok Kumar Singh said Hansika (23), daughter of Akhilesh Kumar Shukla, a resident of Lucknow, had married to Shivam Dubey three years ago.

Singh said family members of Hansika alleged that after one year of her marriage, her in-laws started demanding dowry and used to beat her up.

On Friday, her in-laws informed that she has committed suicide.

On Saturday, a case of murder for dowry was lodged on the complaints of Hansika's family, who alleged that she was strangled to death.

The circle officer said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

He said a case has been registered against Shivam Dubey, his brother Neelesh, uncle Vinod and grandfather Siyaram Dubey.

Shivam and Siyaram Dubey have been detained and are being interrogated, police said.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine