January 14, 2021
Husband Arrested For 'Pushing' Wife Out Of Mumbai Local Train

A woman commuter in the coach, who had been watching the couple's activities, got down and alerted the railway police.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 January 2021
Representational image.
PTI
2021-01-14T14:57:24+05:30

Husband of a 26-year-old woman allegedly ended his wife's life by pushing her out of a running local train on Monday. 

The couple was  they were standing at its door in Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon between Chembur and Govandi railway stations following which the woman's husband was arrested, he said.

The 31-year-old accused and the victim, both labourers and residents of Mankhurd area, got married two months back.

On Monday, they were travelling in a local train along with the victim's seven-year-old daughter from her previous marriage, the Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

The couple was standing at the door of a coach and swinging by a pole attached to the doorway, he said.

As the woman leaned out of the moving train, her husband held her at the doorway, and then allegedly released her from his grip, following which she fell on the tracks, the official said.

Later, when the train stopped at Govandi station, a woman commuter in the coach, who had been watching the couple's activities, got down and alerted the railway police about the incident.

The police caught the man at the station and then took him to the incident spot, where they found his wife lying injured and unconscious, the official said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead before admission, he said.

The man was arrested and an FIR was registered against him under relevant sections.

The police are trying to verify if the accused was under the influence of sedatives at the time of the incident, the official said.

The woman's daughter was handed over to her relatives, he added.

(With inputs from PTI.)

