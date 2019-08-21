﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Hunted Down' For Speaking Truth 'Inconvenient To Cowards': Priyanka Gandhi Backs Chidambaram

'Hunted Down' For Speaking Truth 'Inconvenient To Cowards': Priyanka Gandhi Backs Chidambaram

Priyanka said the party stands by Chidambaram. who has been used a notice by the CBI to appear before the investigation officer 'within two hours'?

Outlook Web Bureau 21 August 2019
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File photo)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came out in support of former union minister P. Chidambaram -- who currently facing action at the hands of CBI and ED in the INX Media case -- saying the latter was being "hunted down" for speaking the truth which is "inconvenient to cowards".

Priyanka said the party stands by Chidambaram. who has been used a notice by the CBI to appear before the investigation officer "within two hours?

Her strong support to Chidambaram, who has also been a home minister, comes a day after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him any protection from arrest in the INX media case.

"An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, P Chidambaram ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet. 

"He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government, but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down. We stand by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences are," she said.

Hours after the High Court ruling, a team of CBI officers landed at Chidambaram's Jor Bagh residence to locate him, but left after not finding the leader there.

Chidambaram's lawyer, Arshdeep Singh Khurana, has written to CBI after the agency put up a notice outside Chidambaram's residence stating "the notice fails to mention the provision of law under which my client has been issued a notice to appear within 2 hours."

Khurana added that his client had been permitted by SC to mention the urgent Special Leave Petition against the order before Court at 10:30 am today. "I, therefore, request you not to take any coercive action against my client till then&await the hearing at 10:30 am."

