Human Skeletons Found Abandoned Near SKMCH Hospital In Muzaffarpur

SKMCH is currently battling with an influx of cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). The death toll due to the vector-borne disease mounted to 136 as of Thursday.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 June 2019
Human skeletal remains have been found behind Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar
Skeletal remains have been discovered lying in open, in a forest near the government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur, which is grappling with cases of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

An investigation team of SKMCH hospital accompanied by policemen visited the spot on Saturday.

Dr Vipin Kumar from the hospital said: "Skeletal remains have been found here. Detailed information will be provided by the Principal."

Meanwhile, the Bihar Health Department has ordered an investigation into the matter.

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and many skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area.

"After postmortem, all the bodies are dumped in the forest behind the hospital. I never tried to ask the authorities about these skeletons" caretaker of SKMCH, Janak Paswan told ANI.

The abandoned skeletons have neither been burned nor buried.

"The postmortem department takes care of the dead bodies. This is really inhuman if they have dumped the bodies in open. We will ask their department head to call an inquiry regarding the matter" Superintendent SK Shahi told ANI.

Sona Prasad Singh, SHO Ahiyapur, Muzaffarpur said: "After an investigation, it has been revealed that unclaimed dead bodies are burnt here"

When a hospital receives any dead body, it has to immediately contact the nearest police station and file a report in this connection. The corpse has to be kept in the postmortem room for 72 hours after the report has been filed.

If no family member arrives for identification of the body within 72 hours, it is the duty of the postmortem department to bury or burn the body following the stipulated procedure, Shahi said.

SKMCH is currently battling with an influx of cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). The death toll due to the vector-borne disease mounted to 136 as of Thursday.

