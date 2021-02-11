February 11, 2021
'Hum Do Humare Do': Rahul Attacks Govt, Says 'Four People Running Country'

‘Hum Do Humare Do’: Rahul Attacks Govt, Says ‘Four People Running Country’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also attacked the government over the three farm laws and said the new farm laws will destroy India's food security system.

‘Hum Do Humare Do’: Rahul Attacks Govt, Says ‘Four People Running Country’
‘Hum Do Humare Do’: Rahul Attacks Govt, Says ‘Four People Running Country’
Speaking at the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited the old family planning slogan 'hum do hamare do' to attack the centre. Gandhi said four people are running the country.

He also attacked the government over the three farm laws and said the new farm laws will destroy India's food security system and will hurt the rural economy.

He said that the new farm laws allow industrialists to buy an unlimited quantity of foodgrains and hoard them.

"It's not a farmers' agitation but of the country, farmers only showing the way; Govt will have to repeal laws", Gandhi said.

