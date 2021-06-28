Hours After Jammu Airport Twin Blasts, 2 More Drones Spotted Over Kaluchak Military Station

A day after two Indian Air Force personnel were left injured in two bomb blasts at the IAF base, an Army sentry opened fire on noticing two suspected drone hovering over brigade headquarters in the outskirts of Jammu in the early hours of Monday. The official sources said that the sentries had swiftly opened fire on noticing the drones to bring them down.

One drone was spotted at 11.45 pm on Sunday night and the other at 2.40 am, the officials said. Both drones "flew away" after alert sentries fired at them.

In a statement, Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said that a high alert was sounded immediately and Quick Reaction Teams engaged the drones with firing.

“During the intervening night of June 27-28, two separate Drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak- Kaluchak Military area by alert troops. Immediately, high alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing. Both the Drones flew away. A major threat thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops. The security forces are on high alert and the search operation is in progress," officials said.

Nothing objectionable has been found on the ground so far, the sources said.

The latest incident comes barely a day after a drone, in a first-of-its kind strike, dropped two bombs at Indian Air Force (IAF) station, causing minor injuries to two personnel.

With PTI inputs

