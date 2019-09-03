Honour Killing: Man Held For Killing Sister, Setting Severed Head On Fire In UP

A man allegedly strangled his sister to death, beheaded her, and set the teenager's head on fire nearly three months ago in a case of honour killing in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said on Tuesday.

Jamshed was arrested on Monday by a team that was probing the recovery of the 18-year-old's dead body whose head was missing. The body was found at an under-construction house at Babaganj in Nanpara area in June, an officer said.

During interrogation, Jamshed confessed to killing his sister, Ruby, after she did not break her relation with Hashim, who was married, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

The accused warned his sister several times as he did not like her mingling to Hashim, but she did not pay heed, Grover said.

When Ruby was sleeping on June 18, Jamshed strangled her to death, beheaded her and disposed the body at the under-construction house. He set the severed head on fire after pouring petrol and threw it in a canal at Nanpara, the officer said.

A knife and clothes of Ruby have also been recovered based on the information of the accused, the SP added.

(PTI)