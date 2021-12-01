Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Himachal Pradesh Plans To Convert 15% Of Transport To Electric Vehicles By 2025

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the Draft Electric Vehicle Policy, a comprehensive plan to develop and promote sustainable transport system for making Himachal Pradesh a global hub for electric mobility development.

Himachal Pradesh Plans To Convert 15% Of Transport To Electric Vehicles By 2025
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Himachal Pradesh Plans To Convert 15% Of Transport To Electric Vehicles By 2025
outlookindia.com
2021-12-01T14:03:15+05:30
Ashwani Sharma
Ashwani Sharma

Ashwani Sharma

More stories from Ashwani Sharma
View All

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 2:03 pm

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday entered the elite list of Indian states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, that are already in the process of shifting over to electrification of the automobile sector by introducing ‘Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) for sustainable, eco-friendly mobility solutions.

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the Draft Electric Vehicle Policy, a comprehensive plan to develop and promote sustainable transport system for making Himachal Pradesh a global hub for electric mobility development and manufacturing electric vehicles. 

Apart from providing subsidies and incentives to the electric vehicles manufacturing industries, the policy also envisages creation of public and private charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, 

“The sole objective is to shift to battery electric vehicles (BEVs) at least by 15% till 2025” Anupam Kashyap, state’s Director (Transport ) told Outlook this morning.

He also added that the individuals or companies opting for  BEVs would receive handsome incentives which would actually reduce the high cost of these vehicles and eventually will help the state to develop a model of green transport while cutting down vehicular pollution significantly.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

"An advantage to Himachal Pradesh remains its eco-fragile ecology and lowest pollution level in major urban towns . The vehicular pollution goes up at high rate during the tourist seasons when a lot of people throng the hills ,and some of the popular destinations” Kashyap added.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is also known to use Battery Electric vehicle.

Currently, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is running 75 electric passenger transport buses and 50 electric taxis primarily in Shimla smart city and few other towns.

The first and foremost requirement to make the Electric Vehicle Policy-2021 a successful one is setting up adequate number of charging stations at various locations.

There is a plan to set-up one charging station within every 1km x 1km grid in major cities , towns and National Highways .

Pankaj Dadwal, Managing Director of Himachal Pradesh state Electricity Board (HPSEB) Ltd said “HPSEB has given its plan to the state government to facilitate setting up of charging stations for domestic use and also commercial purposes .Those setting-up charging stations for their own vehicles will be asked to pay domestic traffics while other will have a different pattern, which the regulator will decide”.

The government also proposes to attract investors in this sector to manufacture electric vehicles, batteries for the electric vehicles and also other accessories .Under the policy, the government will incentivise the adoption of EVs across segments .

The opening up of this sector will also promise new employment opportunities related to the development of the EV ecosystem in the state,” said Kashayp .

Apoorv Devgan,  secretary of HP state Pollution Control Board feels the introduction of BEVs will further improvise the air quality in the hill towns and also the industrial belt .The measures like zero emission level can also be enforced to make the hill towns and tourist destinations pollution free.

Experts from the automobile sector also informed that the state governments are also imposing additional road tax on ICE vehicles, green tax on re-registration of old vehicles, cess on petrol and diesel and a congestion fee on ICE cabs to fund their EV ambitions.

Tags

Ashwani Sharma Shimla Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh state Electricity Board (HPSEB) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

‘BJP Would Be Defeated If Regional Parties Unite’: Mamata Banerjee

‘BJP Would Be Defeated If Regional Parties Unite’: Mamata Banerjee

Omicron: Should Pregnant Women Be Worried About New Covid-19 Mutations?

Minor Fire That Broke Out In Parliament Extinguished, No Casualty Reported

J&K: JeM's IED Expert Among Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Pulwama

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Delhi Air Pollution: November Month's AQI Worst In 7 Years, No 'Good' Quality Days

MBA Coaching Classes In Smaller Towns: Financial Difficulties And Craze

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi Air Pollution: Petitioner In HC Seeks 15 Lakh Damages, Matter Listed

Delhi Air Pollution: Petitioner In HC Seeks 15 Lakh Damages, Matter Listed

PIB Responded To 28,578 Fact Check Requests Till Date: Anurag Thakur

PIB Responded To 28,578 Fact Check Requests Till Date: Anurag Thakur

Bihar Legislators Engage In Vile Verbal Spat Outside Assembly

Bihar Legislators Engage In Vile Verbal Spat Outside Assembly

Covid-19 Omicron Variant: No Cases In India Yet, Says Health Minister

Covid-19 Omicron Variant: No Cases In India Yet, Says Health Minister

Read More from Outlook

Five Powerful Indian-Americans Rocking Silicon Valley, Parag Agrawal Latest Addition

Five Powerful Indian-Americans Rocking Silicon Valley, Parag Agrawal Latest Addition

Outlook Web Desk / As Parag Agrawal becomes the CEO of Twitter, the Indian diaspora's representation in the tech giants of America, especially the companies in Silicon Valley gets a new badge.

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Outlook Web Desk / Health Ministry has separated travellers coming from Omicron Variant 'Countries at-risk' from other international travelers. Check the list here, along with other guidelines.

'Don't Worry About Omicron,' Cricket South Africa Woos Team India With Safe Bio Bubble

'Don't Worry About Omicron,' Cricket South Africa Woos Team India With Safe Bio Bubble

Soumitra Bose / Several sporting events in South Africa and elsewhere in the world are being cancelled due to travel restrictions in the wake of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron.

Omicron: Should Pregnant Women Be Worried About New Covid-19 Mutations?

Omicron: Should Pregnant Women Be Worried About New Covid-19 Mutations?

Outlook Web Desk / Amid the emergence of the Omicron variant, researchers in France say vaccination may be useful to protect women and their babies against Covid-19.

Advertisement