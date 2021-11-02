Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Himachal Pradesh Bypolls | What Led To BJP's Fall: Price Rise, Dynasty Politics Or 'Arrogance'?

The bypoll jolt to the Jairam Thakur government may end up jeopardising the BJP's dream of retaining the state in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Himachal Pradesh Bypolls | What Led To BJP's Fall: Price Rise, Dynasty Politics Or 'Arrogance'?
The Jairam Thakur government may feel the ripples of the bypoll loss in the upcoming Assembly elections in the hill state next year | PTI/File Photo

Trending

Himachal Pradesh Bypolls | What Led To BJP's Fall: Price Rise, Dynasty Politics Or 'Arrogance'?
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T21:04:34+05:30
Ashwani Sharma
Ashwani Sharma

Ashwani Sharma

More stories from Ashwani Sharma
View All

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 9:04 pm

In less than four years after losing power to the BJP, the Congress seems to be on a comeback path in Himachal Pradesh. It has registered a decisive win in the four bypolls held in the state on October 30 which included a Parliamentary seat in Mandi in the home district of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and three assembly constituencies in districts of Shimla, Solan, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba .

The favourable outcome for Congress could not be without political significance for the state, which traditionally alternated between Congress and BJP every five years. The verdict is also a clear sign of the BJP's diminishing popularity graph, barely two years after it had swept the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 with the highest-ever vote share of 69.11 per cent.

Two-time former MP Pratibha Singh’s victory at Mandi in the absence of her husband Virbhadra Singh, a six-time former Chief Minister, is an embarrassing point for the BJP since it is the home district of CM Thakur. The latter had made the bypoll a matter of his own prestige here and the results may harm his credibility and give further fuel to his detractors.

Related Stories

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Himachal Pradesh: Congress Sweeps Bypolls, Pratibha Singh Wins Mandi In Blow to BJP Ahead Of Elections

The most stunning blow to the BJP came in Jubbal-Kotkhai , an assembly constituency barely a few kilometres away from Shimla. The BJP candidate Neelam Saraik lost her security deposits as she could poll just 4.67 percent votes (2,644) since Chetan Bragta was number two with a 41.8 per cent vote share out of total of 55,717 polled votes.

The outcome is bound to impact Thakur's political future with the bypolls being seen by many as the ‘semi-final’ ahead of next year’s assembly polls.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

The blow could even shake up the confidence of the party's high command, especially with Himachal-origin leader J P Nadda heading the party and playing a key role in the party's decision-making process.

According to critics, what really queered the pitch for the incumbent BJP was not just the issue of rising prices – Congress’s biggest poll weapon against the ruling party this time - but its alleged ‘arrogance of power’. 

The willful denial of tickets to potential winners in all four constituencies on flimsy grounds , taunted as ‘internal surveys’ and several BJP’s power centres working for cross purposes also proved fatal for the party.

One of the worst miscalculations for the BJP was denying a ticket to Chetan Bragta in Jubbal-Kotkhai , the stronghold of his father Narinder Bragta. The son had no option but to contest as an independent candidate, scoring high votes though eventually losing to the Congress’s Rohit Thakur, grandson of former Chief Minister Ram Lal Thakur, by more than 6,100 votes .

Bragta, initially tipped for the party ticket after the demise of his father – was declined the ticket on the pretext that the party didn't want to field a ‘dynast’. Narinder Bragta's single-handed hard work had wonhe BJP a significant foothold in the Congress stronghold

While the BJP's larger plan was to attack Pratibha Singh in Mandi and Congress for promoting dynasty politics, the tactic seems to have backfired.

"The Congressmen fought their battle unitedly to show the BJP its place, expose its lies and encash on issues of rising prices, unemployment and above all the BJP's autocratic rule. The people were fed up with the wrongdoings of the BJP.  They voted for us because they trusted the Congress," Asha Kumari, a six-time Congress legislator and currently the senior-most MLA in the state assembly, told Outlook.

The Congress's coming back to the reckoning is being seen as quite creditable for the party which only sometime back had lost towering figures like Virbhadra Singh, who been a rallying point in most polls and former minister G.S Bali, another leader who had the potential to turn the tables on the BJP. 

Tags

Ashwani Sharma Himachal Pradesh National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Global FDI Flows More Than Doubled To $870 Bn In H1 of 2021: OECD

Global FDI Flows More Than Doubled To $870 Bn In H1 of 2021: OECD

Telangana Bypolls: BJP's Victory In Huzurabad's 'Prestige Match' Proves Anti-Incumbency Against TRS

Dhanteras 2021: Items To Buy On The Auspicious Day That Bring 'Luck'Ahead Of Diwali

Submarine Project Information Leak Case: 2 Navy Officers Among Six Charged By CBI

Bypolls 2021: Congress Wins Big In Himachal Pradesh, BJP Bags Assam and MP While TMC Storms Bengal

Advantage Gehlot: Congress' Rajasthan Bypoll Win A Shot In The Arm For CM

PM Modi Meets Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates In Glasgow

'Mamata Wave' Sweeps Bengal Bypolls, BJP Likely To See Tougher Days Ahead

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from India

Bypoll Results: Congress Takes Opportunity To Attack PM Modi

Bypoll Results: Congress Takes Opportunity To Attack PM Modi

Himachal Pradesh: Congress Sweeps Bypolls, Pratibha Singh Wins Mandi In Blow to BJP Ahead Of Elections

Himachal Pradesh: Congress Sweeps Bypolls, Pratibha Singh Wins Mandi In Blow to BJP Ahead Of Elections

Ganga River Most Visited Pilgrimage Spot With 2 Crore Visitors A Year, Claims Union Minister

Ganga River Most Visited Pilgrimage Spot With 2 Crore Visitors A Year, Claims Union Minister

Facebook Gets 14 Day Extension To Depose Before Delhi Assembly Committee On 2020 Riots

Facebook Gets 14 Day Extension To Depose Before Delhi Assembly Committee On 2020 Riots

Read More from Outlook

Bypolls 2021: Congress Wins Big In Himachal, BJP Bags Assam and MP While TMC Storms Bengal

Bypolls 2021: Congress Wins Big In Himachal, BJP Bags Assam and MP While TMC Storms Bengal

Vikas Pathak / The BJP has maintained its dominance in Assam and done well in Madhya Pradesh but has performed poorly in Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

Himachal Pradesh Bypolls | What Led To BJP's Fall: Price Rise, Dynasty Politics Or 'Arrogance'?

Himachal Pradesh Bypolls | What Led To BJP's Fall: Price Rise, Dynasty Politics Or 'Arrogance'?

Ashwani Sharma / The bypoll jolt to the Jairam Thakur government may end up jeopardising the BJP's dream to retain the state in the 2022 Assembly elections.

T20 World Cup, Live: Can NAM Give IND Lifeline By Upsetting PAK?

T20 World Cup, Live: Can NAM Give IND Lifeline By Upsetting PAK?

Jayanta Oinam / Get here live scores of Namibia vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Group 2 Super 12 match. Pakistan are unbeaten in three matches so far.

'Mamata Wave' Sweeps Bengal Bypolls, BJP Likely To See Tougher Days Ahead

'Mamata Wave' Sweeps Bengal Bypolls, BJP Likely To See Tougher Days Ahead

Outlook Correspondent / The BJP lost two seats to the ruling TMC in West Bengal where bypolls were conducted in four seats on October 30.

Advertisement