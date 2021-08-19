Assam Police Seize Heroin Worth Over Rs 4.5 Crore, Two Arrested

Assam Police on Thursday arrested two people and confiscated heroin worth over Rs 4.5 crore from their possession at Jorabat in the outskirts of Guwahati, an officer said.

A police cordon was deployed near Jorabat outpost under Basistha Police station after being tipped off regarding shipment of a drug consignment from Manipur.

According to the officer, police retrieved 60 packets of heroin weighing about 660 grams packed in plastic soap cases from a truck.

The driver of the vehicle and another person, both hailing from Thoubal district of Manipur were arrested in this connection, the police spokesperson said.

A case has been registered in this connection at the Basistha police station and further investigations were on to determine the linkages, he added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "Kudos@assampolice as you continue to tighten the noose around drugs mafia. This morning, police intercepted an interstate consignment of drugs at Jorabat and seized 660 gms heroin worth over Rs 4.5 crore in international market and arrested two so far. Good!".

(With PTI Inputs)

