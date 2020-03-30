Here Is List Of Celebrities, Corporates And Ministers Who Donated To Fight Coronavirus

As India continues to fight the spread of coronavirus with 1071 confirmed cases and 29 deaths, people from all walks of life, including celebrities, industrialists and politicians have stepped in to contribute.

The Union government has set up a public charitable trust under the name The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Many have donated to the PM-CARES fund while some have chosen to help in other capacities. Here is a list of people who have so far donated towards efforts to fight the coronavirus in India:

Celebrities Pledged Support

Actress Anushka Sharma, her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli have pledged their support to the PM CARES fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund. However, they chose not to disclose the amount.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Sonam Kapoor, Ayushman Khurrana and few others also pledged support but did not say how much they were donating.

Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra's Relief Fund

Cricketer Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 lakh to UP CM's Disaster Relief Fund to combat coronavirus.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced that he will be donating Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has contributed Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-Cares fund.



Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will extend help to 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected by the ongoing national lockdown. Salman's contribution will aid the artistes of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), said the body's president BN Tiwari.

Varun Dhawan pledged Rs 30 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM's relief fund.

Actor Shilpa Shetty, along with her husband Raj Kundra, pledged to donate Rs 21 lakhs to PM-CARES.

Bhushan Kumar, who heads film studio T-Series, said he will donate Rs 11 crore.



TV host and actor Maniesh Paul said he will donate Rs 20 lakh and Murad Khetani, the producer of 2019 blockbuster "Kabir Singh", pledged Rs 25 lakh to PM-CARES and another 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra Relief Fund

designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has pledged to give Rs 1 crore of his personal funds to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) along with Rs 50 lakhs to Chief Minster of West Bengal's Relief Fund.

Teen shooting sensation Manu Bhaker donated Rs 1 lakh to the Haryana government

Corporates Made Donations

Adani Foundation has contributed Rs 100 crore to the PM CARES Fund for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have pledged to contribute Rs 1,500 crore for the cause while Reliance Industries had made an initial contribution of Rs 5 crore besides opening India's first COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai.

The JSW Group said it will extend a financial assistance of Rs 100 crore to combat the deadly virus.

Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro announced Rs 150 crore donation to the PM-CARES Fund

it has set aside over Rs 500 crore per month to support about 1.60 lakh contract workers.

TVS Motor Company said it will donate Rs 25 crore to the PM's Relief Fund for battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sajjan Jindal-led group will provide equipment to healthcare workers and its employees will donate one day's salary.

Anand Mahindra of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group had offered to provide Mahindra resorts as care facilities for those infected. The Mahindra Group is also working on making ventilators for Covid-19 infected patients.

Several FMCG companies such as ITC, HUL, RB, and Godrej have also pledged material and monetary aid to help the government.

ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri announced the conglomerate has set up Rs 150 crore COVID-19 contingency fund to provide relief to most vulnerable section of the society, provide assistance to rural healthcare and even provide protective gear for medical staff.

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank and its Managing Director Uday Kotak announced a Rs 60-crore donation. The bank will donate Rs 25 crore to PM Cares Fund and Rs 10 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, it said in a tweet.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) managing director PV Krishna Reddy has donated Rs 5 crore each to the Chief Minister's relief funds of AP and Telangana.

Ministers Let Go Of Salaries, Release Funds

President Ram Nath Kovind said he will donate a month's salary to the fund to "help the nation tide over the crisis of COVID-19" and appealed to countrymen to donate generously to it.

Six-time world champion boxer M C Mary Kom said she will donate her one month's salary as Rajya Sabha MP, amounting to Rs 1 lakh, to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Kiren Rijiju and Santosh Gangwar were among those who made a similar commitment.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said he has donated Rs 1 crore from his MPLADS fund to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The BJP has also directed all its MPs to contribute Rs one crore from MPLAD funds in the country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Others Who Donated

Besides these, political leaders, defence personnel, employees of PSUs such as Railways were also among a cross-section of organisations and people who pledged their contribution on Sunday to the fund announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The Railways donated Rs 151 crore to the PM CARES Fund while the Central Armed Police Forces contributed Rs 116 crore, a total of one-day salary of its personnel.

Sports body BCCI pledged a donation of Rs 51 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.



The officials and staff of the Supreme Court registry have decided to donate up to three days' salary to the PM CARES fund



Senior lawyer and constitutional law expert Rakesh Dwivedi donated Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister Citizens' Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) fund.