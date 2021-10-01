Here Are 14 Important Events Of The Day

The 14 important events of the day are as follows -

1. PM Modi will launch Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT- 2.0 at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, at 11AM

2. President Ram Nath Kovind celebrates his 76th birthday. Mr. Kovind was born on Oct 1, 1945 at Paraunkh, Kanpur

3. VP Venkaiah Naidu to confer Vayosheshtra Samman awards & inaugurate Elder Line helpline for senior citizens

4. Colombia VP & Foreign Affairs Minister Marta Lucía Ramírez de Rincón to meet VP M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi

5. Union Minister Anurag Thakur to launch nationwide month-long Clean India Programme from Prayagraj, UP

6. Minister Hardeep Puri will brief media about launch of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 at 4:30 PM

7. Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to organise Vayo Naman Programme on International Day of Older Persons

8. Senior citizens seeking job opportunities to register on a dedicated employment exchange from today, Oct 1

9. India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will be inaugurated by Minister Piyush Goyal at 6 PM Dubai time (4:30 PM IST)

10. Former LS MP, CPM leader P Sathidevi to take charge as new chairperson of Kerala Women’s Commission

11. Indian Navy to conduct largest intra-Navy sailing regatta, ‘Indian Navy Sailing Championship – 2021’ from Oct 1 to 5

12. October 1 marks International Day of Older Persons, Blood Donation Day, International Coffee Day, World Vegetarian Day

13. Rules change from Oct 1: Auto debit facility rule, LPG prices, Cheque book rule, Pension rule, Investments rule, Closure of pvt liquor shops

14. Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Punjab Kings at Dubai International Stadium at 7.30 P.M. (IST)