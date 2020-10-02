Hathras Case Protest: Hundreds Gather At Delhi's Jantar Mantar, CM Arvind Kejriwal To Join

Hundreds of protestors have gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the brutal gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to join soon to demand action over the gang-rape.

Earlier in the day, ahead of the planned protests around India Gate, Delhi Police had said that no gathering will be allowed around India Gate due to restrictions imposed under Section 144.

They also said that gathering of up to 100 people is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too with the prior permission of the competent authority.

“The general public is hereby informed that in view of DDMA order dated 03.09.2020 a total gathering up to 100 persons is permissible at the designated place i.e. Jantar Mantar and that too with the prior permission of the competent authority."

At around 5 pm, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad had also called a protest at India Gate. However, the agitation had been shifted to Jantar Mantar.

Bhim Army protesters are expected to join hundreds of people in what will likely be a fiery protest at Jantar Mantar.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi tweeted in support of the protest that prompted the police to ban large crowds around India Gate.

According to PTI, the victim had gone to the fields with her mother, where the accused allegedly abducted her. She was found badly injured in nearby fields. The girl had been beaten and tortured so badly that she had bitten on her own tongue in pain when the accused attempted to strangle her.

