December 10, 2020
Corona
Haryana To Reopen Schools For Senior Classes From Dec 14, Covid Report Must

The students are required to carry Covid-19 test report.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 December 2020
Schools in Haryana are set to reopen for senior classes from December 14. Students will have to produce medical certificates not older than 72 hours to attend classes, a government note read.

"It has been decided that students of classes 10 and 12 will be allowed to attend their government or private schools from December 14 for three hours daily -- between 10 AM to 1 PM," the Directorate School Education said in a circular.

According to the statement, classes for Grades 9 and 11 will commence from December 21.

