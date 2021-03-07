Hamari Chhoriyan Ke Chore Se Kam Hai, A Himachal Version

“Hamari Chhoriyan ke chore se kam hai” (our girls are no less than boys) – the motivational words of Bollywood star Aamir Khan (who plays as former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal) will echo in Shimla’s historic Ridge Maidan on Monday – the day coinciding with International Women’s Day.

For the first time, Himachal Pradesh police will host an event to mark the 50th year of the state’s journey that will showcase rise of the women (daughters) to some of highest ranks in “khaki”.

Director-general of police Sanjay Kundu said there could be nothing more appropriate to celebrate the glorious contributions and empowerment of women in “khaki” in the gentle state.

Besides an all-women parade at the Ridge, the people of the state, particularly school and college girls, will watch how all-women groups perform daredevil acts bike stunts, unarmed combat and musketry drills at the event.

This apart, at least 28 women police personnel, including the state’s first woman IPS officer and others will be felicitated by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

“The functions, drawn-up by a team of women officers headed by Sumedha Dwivedi, IPS and currently senior-most among women officers, will be an eye opener as how skillfully and articulately the women cops accomplish every task, whether related to physical strength or mind game,” he told a group of media persons at a curtain-raiser ceremony.

The police will also release a coffee table book dedicated to the women police personnel and an exhibition tracing the role of the women cops from year 1973 till 2021. It will be on display at Gaiety theatre hall.

On a lighter note, women cops will perform in a cultural event Monday evening at the Gaiety.

The police have also produced an in-house video on Himachal Pradesh women police personnel which will also be screened at the event on Monday.

Video messages from top Bollywood actors viz Anupam Kher – who hails from Shimla, Aamir Khan, Hema Malini, top Punjabi Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans, film director Prakash Jha and actress Aruna Irani have also reached the director general of police congratulating the women cops and also Kundu for his innovative idea to put the women police personnel in the forefront through this event.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine