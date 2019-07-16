﻿
Guru Purnima is observed to revere spiritual teachers and leaders, and express gratitude for the role played by them.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 July 2019
Guru Purnima Is An Auspicious Day, We Bow In Reverence To Gurus, Says PM Modi
Greeted people on the 'auspicious occasion' of 'Guru Purnima', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that it is a day to bow to the 'gurus' who have played an important role in shaping society.

On the auspicious day of #GuruPurnima, we bow in reverence to all our Gurus who have played an important role in inspiring, moulding and shaping our society.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2019

Guru Purnima is observed to revere spiritual teachers and leaders, and express gratitude for the role played by them.

It is observed on full moon day (purnima) across India and Nepal.

(With inputs from PTI)

