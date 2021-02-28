Gurugram: Apartment Complex Becomes Containment Zone After 20 Residents Test Covid-19 Positive

An apartment complex in Gurugram's Sector 67 has been declared a containment zone for Covid-19 after three residents in the complex tested positive for the infection, a district health department official told ANI.

Samples of the residents were taken for testing after three persons were found Covid-19 infected, said district health department official J Prakash.

"First, three cases were reported, after which a testing camp was set up. Some 20 people turned out positive, so we declared it as a containment zone. More tests are being conducted," he told ANI.

An apartment complex in Bengaluru was also set on Covid-19 alert last week after 10 of the residents tested positive for the virus.

Covid-19 cases are seeing a surge in the country in the past two weeks especially in the state of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the centre has launched phase 2 of its Covid-19 vaccination drive that seeks to inoculate senior citizens about 60 years of age and those in the 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities.

