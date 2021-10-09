Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Gurjar Leader Who Defaced Yogi’s Name On Mihir Bhoj’s Statue Gets Bail, Accuses UP Police Of Double Standards

The Gurjar leader accused the UP police of double standards by not taking action against some people who had allegedly wiped off the community’s name on the same plaque on a statue of 9th century king Mihir Bhoj.

Gurjar Leader Who Defaced Yogi’s Name On Mihir Bhoj’s Statue Gets Bail, Accuses UP Police Of Double Standards
The statue of 9th century king Mihir Bhoj. | File Photo

Trending

Gurjar Leader Who Defaced Yogi’s Name On Mihir Bhoj’s Statue Gets Bail, Accuses UP Police Of Double Standards
outlookindia.com
2021-10-09T10:12:26+05:30
Jeevan Prakash Sharma
Jeevan Prakash Sharma

Jeevan Prakash Sharma

More stories from Jeevan Prakash Sharma
View All

Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 10:12 am

A Gurjar leader who had defaced Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s name on a plaque has accused the state’s police of double standards by not taking action against some people who had allegedly wiped off the community’s name on the same plaque on a statue of 9th century king Mihir Bhoj.  

Shyam Singh Bhati, 35, has admitted to defacing the name of Yogi Adityanath from the plaque on the statue in a Dadri college on September 28. Gautam Budh Nagar police had lodged an FIR against him and his associates and arrested him in Lucknow. He absconded from police custody and remained elusive till the time the district court granted him bail on October 7  

“When the word Gurjar was blackened from the plaque on the statue just before the arrival of the CM for the inauguration, the police didn’t lodge an FIR and investigate the matter but when I defaced the CM’s name on the plaque later, the police arrested me. Isn’t it double standards of the UP government?” asked Bhati, the president of All India Veer Gurjar Mahasabha. The plaque was corrected in the evening.   

The controversy started a few days after the Gurjar Vidya Sabha, which runs the college, invited the UP CM to inaugurate the statue of the Bhoj, a king of the Gurjar Pratihar dynasty on September 22.    

After the CM accepted the invitation, Bhati alleged, Gurjar leaders of the BJP hijacked the event and side-lined the office-bearers of Vidya Sabha. Gurjars and Rajputs are in dispute over the ancestry of the emperor as both communities claim that Mihir Bhoj belongs to their community. “Since the Rajput community is a strong supporter of the BJP, they pressurised the CM to get the Gurjar word removed from the plaque and the hoardings,” Bhati alleged.  

 BJP leaders put up hoardings in which they wrote ‘Pratihar Samrat Mihir Bhoj’ instead of ‘Gurjar Pratihar Samrat Mihir Bhoj'. Bhati and his associates pulled down these hoardings and burnt effigies of BJP leaders over which the Gautam Budh Nagar police booked them.  

A few days after the event, Bhati and other members of the Gurjar community washed the statue with Ganga water and defaced CM’s and other BJP’s leaders' names on the plaque. “I admit that I didn’t do the right thing. But shouldn’t the CM and other BJP leaders apologise for erasing the glorious past of the Gurjar community?,” Bhati questioned and accused the BJP of playing politics of appeasement for vote bank.    

“Everyone works for his community. There is nothing wrong if I am doing it for my community,” he added.  

Tags

Jeevan Prakash Sharma Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Gurjar National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Mayawati To Write To EC Urging Ban Of Media Outlets' Pre-Poll Surveys From 6 Months Before Elections

Mayawati To Write To EC Urging Ban Of Media Outlets' Pre-Poll Surveys From 6 Months Before Elections

India Fears Bigger Geopolitical Conflict As China's Build-Up In Eastern Ladakh Continues

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Appears Before SIT

Biden Moves To Address Delays In Green Card Processing, Thousands Of Indians To Benefit In US

India’s Active Covid-19 Cases Decline To Lowest In 206 Days

Mamata To Lead TMC's Campaign For Bengal Bypolls, Nusrat Jahan, Babul Supriyo Not In list

Take Rs 90 Lakh, Return My Son: Father Of Youngest Victim In Lakhimpur Kheri On Govt Compensation

No Arrest Without Evidence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Lakhimpur Kheri Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

Advertisement

More from India

Prashant Kishor's Message For Cong After Lakhimpur Violence Leads To Twitter War

Prashant Kishor's Message For Cong After Lakhimpur Violence Leads To Twitter War

Nobody Above Law: BJP president J P Nadda On Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

Nobody Above Law: BJP president J P Nadda On Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

Narendra Modi Will Be Elected PM Again In 2024 Elections: Amit Shah

Narendra Modi Will Be Elected PM Again In 2024 Elections: Amit Shah

In Cornering Congress Over ‘Dynastic Politics’, BJP Wrecking Its Ship In Himachal By-Polls

In Cornering Congress Over ‘Dynastic Politics’, BJP Wrecking Its Ship In Himachal By-Polls

Read More from Outlook

India Fears Bigger Geopolitical Conflict As China's Build-Up In Eastern Ladakh Continues

India Fears Bigger Geopolitical Conflict As China's Build-Up In Eastern Ladakh Continues

Outlook Web Desk / Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane anticipates rise of a LOC like situation if the Chinese military maintains the deployment through the second winter.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Appears Before SIT

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Appears Before SIT

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers claimed Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles that mowed down protestors, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event.

Five Reasons Why Mumbai Indians Went Bust In IPL 2021

Five Reasons Why Mumbai Indians Went Bust In IPL 2021

Soumitra Bose, Koushik Paul / Mumbai Indians won their final IPL 2021 league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad but that was not enough for the defending champions.

Take Rs 90 Lakh, Return My Son: Father Of Youngest Victim Of Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Take Rs 90 Lakh, Return My Son: Father Of Youngest Victim Of Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / 'He was my only son. I can arrange to pay double the amount that the government has paid as compensation to each family, provided it can bring back my 19-year-son,' said Satnam Singh.

Advertisement