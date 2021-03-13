Ground Floor Reading Room Of JNU’s Central Library Reopens For Students

Students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University will now be able to visit the ground floor reading rooms of its Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library after the university administration announced its reopening on Saturday.

The university administration also allowed entry for vehicles "with JNU stickers" through the Saraswati Puram and east gates as part of its phased reopening process.

The visitors may also enter through the IIMC gate, the varsity said.

"The re-opening of ground-floor reading rooms inside the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library is allowed in a phased-manner. The librarian may devise standard operating preventive (SOP) such as mandatory wearing of the face masks and maintaining social distancing norms, etc in library premises as per the Government of India guidelines issued from time to time," the university said in a notification.

The notification has asked the Dean of Schools and Chairpersons of the special centres to look into the reopening of the reading rooms as per the guidelines issued by the government and the university itself.

The university also allowed the reopening of 'Mugal Darbar' and '24x7 Food Court' with takeaway facility only with immediate effect.

(With PTI inputs.)

