Govt, Public, Everyone Dropped Guard After First Covid Wave: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

In the backdrop of the second Covid wave ravaging the country, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that the callous attitude of the government, administration and public is responsible for the recent rise in the number of infections across India.

Bhagwat further urged people to stay positive and take proactive measures to tackle the virus.

He made these comments during a lecture series titled ‘Positivity Unlimited’.

"We are facing this situation because, whether it was the government, administration or public, everyone dropped their guard after the first wave despite indications from doctors,” the RSS chief said adding that the country should stay united to fight the virus.

His comments come in the backdrop of the country logging 3,26,098 Covid-19 cases and 3,890 new fatalities during the last 24 hours. With the latest addition, India’s total Covid tally rose to 2,43,72,907 while the death toll surged to 2,66,207.

The number of people who recovered from the disease increased to 2,04,32,898, on Saturday while the case fatality rate currently stands at 1.09 per cent.

Remarking about a possible third Covid wave, Bhagwat said, “We will not be scared. We shall stand like a rock…We have to stay positive and take precautions to keep ourselves COVID negative in the present situation.”

The RSS chief further said that this is not an appropriate time to point fingers at one another and we all should avoid making irrational remarks.

Citing England’s situation in World War II when everything seemed to go against it, Bhagwat said a quote was written on the then prime minister Winston Churchill’s desk which read, "There is no pessimism in this office. We are not interested in the possibilities of defeat. They don't exist.”

Similarly, he said, in this situation “we can’t give up on courage. We need to also have steely resolve.”

(With PTI inputs)

