The government on Wednesday approved 78-day wages as productivity bonus to railway employees.

The announcement was made by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. He said it would benefit 11 lakh employees and would cost the exchequer Rs 2,000 crore, Javadekar said.

He said that it was an acknowledgement of the employees' contribution to efficient railway operations.

This is for the sixth consecutive year that productivity linked bonus is being given to railway employees.

