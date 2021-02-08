WhatsApp Privacy Concerns: Government Officials Reportedly Switch To Indigenous App 'Sandes'

Also read WhatsApp Tries To Soothe Privacy Concerns With 'Status' Updates

Amidst rising concerns over WhatsApp’s new privacy policy, government officials have switched to a Desi alternative called Sandes, reports claimed.

The application is still being tested and has not been launched. A report by Business Standard claimed that application is only available for government officials at the moment, and it may be made available for public use, in the future.

Like WhatsApp, the application has a web version-- www.gims.gov.in

There are three different ways to sign in to Sandes-- LDAP, sign-in with Sandes OTP, and Sandes web. When the user clicks on any of the option, a message pops up on the screen asking for an official email ID. It also says, "This authentication method is applicable for authorised government officials."

The app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre. The app supports voice and chat options just like any other instant messaging application.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine