February 06, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Government Has Time Till October 2 To Repeal Farm Laws: Rakesh Tikait After 'Chakka Jam'

Government Has Time Till October 2 To Repeal Farm Laws: Rakesh Tikait After 'Chakka Jam'

Rakesh Tikait said that the protesting farmers will not return to their homes till their demands are met.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Government Has Time Till October 2 To Repeal Farm Laws: Rakesh Tikait After 'Chakka Jam'
Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait addresses farmers at a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'.
PTI
Government Has Time Till October 2 To Repeal Farm Laws: Rakesh Tikait After 'Chakka Jam'
outlookindia.com
2021-02-06T17:41:06+05:30
Also read

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that the farmers’ protest will extend till October 2 and if the new farm laws will not be repealed by then, the farmers will decide their future course of action.

Addressing a meeting at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border after the three-hour ‘chakka jam’ that took place on Saturday and continued till 3 pm ended, he said that the protesting farmers will not return to their homes till their demands are met.

"We have given time to the government till 2nd October to repeal the laws. After this, we will do further planning. We won't hold discussions with the government under pressure," said Tikait, the spokesperson of the BKU, according to news agency ANI.

A viral video of Tikait tearing up had revived the farmers’ protest after the Republic Day tractor rally. More farmers had joined the protests from Uttar Pradesh and since then farmers in various district in Uttar Pradesh have been holding several mahapanchayat’s against centre’s new farm laws.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Farmers' Protest: Highways Blocked In Telangana As Part Of 'Raasta Roko'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rakesh Tikait Delhi Farmers protest Chakka jam Farm Bills 2020 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos