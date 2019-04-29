﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  ‘Got Bed Tea Very Late’: Trinamool Congress’ Moon Moon Sen Says Was Unaware of Asansol Violence

‘Got Bed Tea Very Late’: Trinamool Congress’ Moon Moon Sen Says Was Unaware of Asansol Violence

TMC's Moon Moon Sen, on violence at Asansol during polling: 'I got my bed tea very late, so I woke up very late', adding that she has no idea about violence.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 April 2019
‘Got Bed Tea Very Late’: Trinamool Congress’ Moon Moon Sen Says Was Unaware of Asansol Violence
PTI Photo (File)
‘Got Bed Tea Very Late’: Trinamool Congress’ Moon Moon Sen Says Was Unaware of Asansol Violence
outlookindia.com
2019-04-29T13:27:51+0530

Trinamool Congress candidate Moon Moon Sen said she “hadn’t heard of” clashes in West Benagl’s Asansol because she had woken up late.

“They gave me my bed tea very late, so I woke up very late. What can I say? I really don’t know,” Sen told news channel NDTV.

Cashes erupted between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers outside a polling booth in Barabani in Asansol. Union minister and BJP candidate Babul Supriyo’s car was vandalised during the clash.

Trinamool workers, on the other hand, alleged that Supriyo and his men had manhandled them.

When asked if the clashes are happening because the Trinamool Congress is trying to gain a seat, Sen said, “Trinamool has won the seat. Now let’s see what happens.”

Eight parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal are voting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

An electorate of 1,34,56,491 will decide the fate of 68 candidates in the eight constituencies - Baharampur, Krishnagar, Ranaghat (SC), Burdwan East (SC), Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur (SC) and Birbhum.

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Moon Moon Sen West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections Politics Trinamool Congress (TMC) National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto Variants Explained: Std, LXi & VXi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters