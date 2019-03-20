Goa CM Pramod Sawant Wins Floor Test In Assembly

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday won the floor test at a special session of the Goa Assembly, convened for the two-day-old BJP-led government in the coastal state.

20 MLAs voted for the motion (11 BJP, 3 Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, 3 Goa Forward Party, and 3 Independents) and 15 MLAs voted against the motion (14 Congress and 1 NCP) in the Goa assembly

Governor Mridula Sinha has convened the special session, which at 11.30 am.

Sawant Tuesday said his government had sought a floor test on Wednesday to prove its strength in the Assembly.

The strength of the 40-member House has been reduced to 36 due to the death of chief minister Manohar Parrikar, BJP MLA Francis D'Souza and resignations of two Congress MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte.

The Congress is the single largest party in the state with 14 MLAs. There is also an NCP legislator in the House.

Sawant, 45, was sworn in as the new chief minister of Goa just before 2 am Tuesday, after hectic parleys between the saffron party and its allies to put a new government in place in the state.

As per the power-sharing arrangement reached with allies, an MLA each from the two smaller parties backing the BJP will be made deputy chief minister, party sources said.

They are GFP chief Vijai Sardesai and MGP legislator Sudin Dhavalikar.

