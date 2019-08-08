﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Ghulam Nabi Azad's Remark On Doval’s J&K Visit Will Be Used By Pakistan, He Should Apologise: BJP

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Remark On Doval’s J&K Visit Will Be Used By Pakistan, He Should Apologise: BJP

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said that such remarks were expected from the "people of Pakistan" and not from India's "biggest political party".

Outlook Web Bureau 08 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Ghulam Nabi Azad's Remark On Doval’s J&K Visit Will Be Used By Pakistan, He Should Apologise: BJP
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.
File Photo
Ghulam Nabi Azad's Remark On Doval’s J&K Visit Will Be Used By Pakistan, He Should Apologise: BJP
outlookindia.com
2019-08-08T12:16:32+0530

The BJP on Thursday hit back at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for alleging that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's visit to Jammu and Kashmir was orchestrated with money, and demanded his apology, saying that the remarks could be used by Pakistan on global forums.

After the Centre stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status granted under Article 370 of the Constitution, NSA Doval undertook a visit to south Kashmir and was seen sharing lunch on Wednesday with locals on a footpath outside closed shops.

"Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho (You can bring anyone on your side by paying money)," Azad said when asked about Doval's visit.

Terming the comment "unfortunate", BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said that such remarks were expected from the "people of Pakistan" and not from India's "biggest political party".

"Ghulam Nabi Azad's comments are unfortunate. I condemn it strongly....when the NSA visits the state and meets and eats with the people of the area, the Congress says that we have paid them money?

"These accusations come from the people of Pakistan. This is not expected from a big political party like the Congress. How can you make these accusations? This statement will be used by Pakistan on global forums. He should immediately apologise for the comments," Hussain told a news channel.

 

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ajit Doval Ghulam Nabi Azad Jammu and kashmir J&K: Article 370 National Security Advisor National
Next Story : South African Colin Ackermann Claims New T20 World Record, Registers Best Bowling Figures – WATCH
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters