PM Modi Tears Up In His Farewell Address To Old Friend Ghulam Nabi Azad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday got emotional in parliament as he bid farewell to Congress veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. He said that his legacy in national politics will be hard to replace. “As a leader of the opposition, it’s easy to engage in party politics, but Ghulam Nabi Azad ji rose above this and always prioritised the prosperity of the country first.” During the pandemic, Modi said, it was Azad’s proposal to call an all-party meet to fight the crisis as one nation.

“Posts come, the high office comes, power comes and how to handle these, one must learn from Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji. I would consider him a true friend,” PM Modi added.

“I have known him for years. We were Chief Ministers together. We had interacted even before I became CM, when Azad Sahab was very much in active politics. He has a passion not many know about – gardening”, said Modi reminiscing the old days.

He also remembered former President Pranab Mukherjee, another Congress veteran with whom he shared a strong rapport.

Video: PM Modi Gets Emotional While Giving Farewell Speech To Ghulam Nabi Azad In Rajya Sabha

#WATCH: PM Modi gets emotional while reminiscing an incident involving Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, during farewell to retiring members in Rajya Sabha.





“I will never forget Shri Azad's efforts and Shri Pranab Mukherjee's efforts when people from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack. Ghulam Nabi Ji was constantly following up, he sounded as concerned as if those stuck were his own family members,” said the PM.



This comes a day after he praised Azad for his words on Jammu and Kashmir and local polls conducted recently.

